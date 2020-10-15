2021 Hyundai Veloster N's New 8-Speed Transmission Explained

With the introduction of the 2021 Veloster N, Hyundai left some of its Veloster N fans disappointed by bringing back the same inline-4, turbocharged 2.0-liter engine of the earlier year. They tried their best to make up for this though, adding a very well made 8-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission.
N is the first letter of Namyang, the city that is home to the Research and Development department of Hyundai’s high-performance division, and also a moniker used to describe some of the most potent cars the Koreans make. N made its official debut in motorsports in December 2013, and one year later, Hyundai hired Albert Biermann, a name that should be familiar to BMW enthusiasts since he used to run the M division.
The i30 N was the first production car that wore the racing division's badge, being released in 2017. It was very well received and paved the way for the second performance model, the 2019 Veloster N. It was the first N model sold in the U.S. and quickly became popular among hot hatch fans.
For the 2021 model year, the Veloster N which is still front-drive only and available in two packages: the Standard package features a 2.0-liter engine that produces 250 hp, a manual 6-speed transmission, 18-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot sport tires.
For the extra $2,100 cost of the Performance package, you will also get 19-inch alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P Zero tires, an electronic limited slip differential with an awesome name (N Corner Carving Differential), a better performing exhaust system which makes a wonderful sound, and a set of bigger brake discs.
Although the Performance package includes the 6-speed manual transmission, new for this model year is the all-new N 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT), which is a welcome addition to drivers who prefer quicker shifts.
The company insists that the new Veloster N can accelerate from 0 to 64 mph (100km/h) in 5.6 seconds with the help of the 8-speed transmission.
It is equipped with electronic actuators that run the double clutch, and unlike a dry double-clutch transmission, the wet N DCT uses oil to significantly improve lubrication and cooling performance.
Added features that come with this transmission include the N Grin Shift (NGS) system that allows the turbocharger to over-boost by 7% while increasing transmission response for 20 seconds.
The N DCT also comes with N Track Sense Shift (NTS), a system that detects road conditions and activates to aid the automatic transmission. For example, if the car is going downhill, the car will use engine brake to reduce the risk of overheating the disc brakes, or if the car is pushed hard on a racetrack, the car will use the full spectrum of available engine revolutions to increase performance.
All of these can be configured using the updated infotainment system, shown on a larger 8-inch display that is paired with a JBL premium sound system.
The new Veloster N is a wonderful hot hatch that will thrill your day-to-day drives and is also capable of going hard on a racetrack. The added 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and features will make this car one of the most sought-after performance hatches out there.
