2021 Hyundai Veloster N Confirmed With Optional DCT in the United States

Following its global debut, Hyundai is much obliged to confirm that the Veloster N for the U.S. market will also be available with the N eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The N DCT, however, is only the tip of the iceberg.
Steering-wheel paddle shifters, N Track Sense Shift with Launch Control, and an electric oil pump designed for increased thermal endurance and reduced parasitic drag are on the menu as well. N Power Shift helps the four-door hatchback accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.6 seconds, and N Grin Shift is an overboost feature that increases maximum torque from 260 to 278 pound-feet for up to 20 seconds at a time. Metric-wise, make that 353 and 377 Nm.
Love it or hate it for the way the Veloster N looks, but those are pretty impressive stats for a 2.0-liter turbo and a front-wheel-drive layout. Hyundai has also worked its magic on the interior, now coming standard with N Light Sport Seats with illuminated N logos and performance side bolsters. These seats are said to save 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms) over the previous design.
“A myriad of new standard features” should be mentioned as well, including Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist. The South Koreans have also added Driver Attention Warning, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross-traffic Collision Warning.
“Veloster N demonstrates Hyundai's approach to high-performance cars,” said head of product division Thomas Schemera. “Anyone who wants a fun driving experience will jump at the chance to pilot the new Veloster N – an everyday sports car with racetrack capabilities,” added the official.
Pricing has yet to be confirmed. All we know is that dual-clutch cars will arrive at U.S. dealers in October and that the N DCT will be an option over the six-speed manual with a short-throw shifter. As a brief refresher, the 2020 model retails at $27,600 before destination charge. The $2,100 Performance Package offers more power (275 HP), an eLSD up front, variable exhaust, 19-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero summer tires, and bigger brakes.
