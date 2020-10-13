The Tesla Model S Is Now Cheaper, Long Range Plus Priced From $71,990

More on this:

Hyundai-Kia’s Intelligent Manual Transmission Explained

The clutch pedal is still there, and it feels and functions almost the same way as a conventional, hydraulic clutch does, without taking away any of the pleasures of shifting gears the old-fashioned way. The only minor difference is that you will not be able to overrev the engine in gear, which is not at all bad. The new transmission has been developed at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Centre in Offenbach, Germany with European drivers, who still love manual transmissions, in mind.The ‘clutch-by-wire’ system is designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, while keeping the feeling of driving a conventional manual transmission alive.Instead of running mechanically, the clutch works purely electronically, being aided by a 48V MHEV powertrain. As the driver presses the clutch, that sensor sends a signal to the main unit which in turn sends a signal to the clutch.The clutch fork is then actuated, the throw-out bearing applies pressure to the fins of the clutch pressure plate, and the engine is effectively disconnected from the transmission.The iMT works with the hybrid system’s starter generator (MHSG) to switch off the engine earlier than the start-stop system. This improves overall fuel efficiency and can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 3% in real-world driving conditions.The chosen gear is still engaged even if the engine is switched off. It restarts in the same gear as soon as the driver presses either the brake or gas pedals, thanks to the power provided by the starter generator.When the car continues to coast with the engine switched off, the open clutch limits deceleration and aids the car to make the most of its kinetic energy. The transmission restarts the engine in neutral if the driver presses the clutch to change gears, or if the vehicle speed is too low for the current gear.As the driver presses the gas pedal to increase speed or as he engages the clutch to change gears, the MHSG restarts the engine in the selected gear.The new transmission debuted on models with the Smartstream 48-volt MHEV powertrains. It was first introduced on the Kia Ceed hatchback and Xceed crossover with the 1.6-liter diesel mild-hybrid, in Europe. then the facelifted Rio with the 1.0-liter gasoline mild-hybrid followed. The latest models that use the iMT are the 2020 Hyundai Venue crossover and the Kia Sonet compactAlthough the iMT introduces a new clutch-by-wire technology instead of a mechanical link between driver and transmission, it keeps the same style of operation. It is an innovative technology that just betters a manual transmission, and its implementation has efficiency in mind, not the extinction of manual transmissions.The clutch pedal is still there, and it feels and functions almost the same way as a conventional, hydraulic clutch does, without taking away any of the pleasures of shifting gears the old-fashioned way. The only minor difference is that you will not be able to overrev the engine in gear, which is not at all bad.