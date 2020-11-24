Mars Is a Superyacht Ready to Tickle the Next Brassy Billionaire’s Pockets

1965 Chevrolet Nova Barn Find Is Breathing Again After 35 Years

The 1965 Chevrolet Nova is quite a looker when it’s in tip-top shape, and the SS we highlighted yesterday is the living proof in this regard. 22 photos



The 1965 2-door Nova that you see here is actually a model that’s been saved from a barn, with the owner explaining the car was previously stored for no less than 35 years in a dry shed.



The good news is the Nova is still in decent condition even after all these years, and judging from the photos included in the selling ad, the rust shouldn’t be such a big problem to deal with. And it’s all because there are only occasional spots of rust here and there, and certain parts, such as the trunk, are absolutely immaculate.



Also, if what you’re looking for is a project car that qualifies for an easy restoration job, the current owner of this Nova says they would also offer the buyer a series of new parts, including new doors and floors that just need to be welded in, a factory radio and an antenna, recovered front and rear seats, a new trunk mat, and so many others.



Unfortunately, we’re not getting any information on the engine, so there’s a chance it’s no longer there – no photos have been provided with how everything currently is under the hood, so we’re guessing whoever wants to restore this Nova would have to find a new engine (and most likely a transmission too).



And now, the price. The car has recently been posted on eBay for an online auction, and the highest bid at the time of writing is a little over $4,000. The Nova is parked in Wisconsin should you want to inspect it in person before buying.

