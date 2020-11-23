Upgraded 1965 Chevrolet Nova SS Hides a V8 Surprise Under the Hood

The 1965 Chevrolet Nova SS had a hard time dealing with the growing consumer appeal of the Chevelle Malibu SS, and the GM brand just needed to act accordingly.
As a result, the production of the Super Sport was substantially reduced, with the company building approximately 9,100 units for model year 1965. And of course, the output of the entire lineup was lowered too, and overall, it’s estimated less than 123,000 Novas got to see the daylight.
What this means is finding a ’65 Nova SS isn’t necessarily easy, not to mention if what you’re looking for is a model in mint condition.
Fortunately, the folks over at Classic Auto Mall are currently selling a 1965 Nova SS that looks absolutely impressive, and it’s all thanks to a thorough restoration the car has received at some point recently.
As you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, there’s not a single spot of rust on this beautiful Nova, and the car even comes with additional styling enhancements, including black details and 17-inch Foose wheels with 215/45 R17 tires.
The interior is believed to be original, though there’s something that needs to be mentioned here. Some chromed details are worn off, so if you expected this Nova to also be a perfect 10 inside, this is one of the things you might want to take care of.
And now, the best part. The first-generation Nova II shipped with a six-cylinder engine as standard on the SS, and obviously, this 1965 model made no exception. But during the restoration, the car received an upgrade under the hood too, so it now boasts a 350 V8 engine with a 4-barrel carburetor and paired with a TH350 3-speed automatic transmission.
Certainly, this Nova SS is quite a looker, and the photos included in the sales ad are almost desktop wallpaper material. And if you want the Chevy on your desktop to be your car, you just need to spend $21,500 for it. An eBay auction is also live, with $4,900 currently the highest bid, though the reserve has not been met just yet.
