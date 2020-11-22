3 Basically New, 2011 Chevy Corvette Z06 Carbon Edition Clearly Looks “Supersonic”

Say What You Want About This 1968 Chevelle Barn Find, But It Can Still Be Saved

The 1968 Chevelle is a looker, especially in tip-top shape, but given we’re still celebrating the Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, highlighting previously abandoned models is totally worth it too, especially if some people out there decide to give them a second chance. 19 photos



And this is because some parts are obviously missing, as you can easily figure out by simply browsing the photo gallery here, but at the same time, there’s also critical damage the new owner would have to take care of first thing before any other fixes.



For example, the frame itself is damaged on the front passenger side, but the owner of the car, who is now selling it on eBay, claims everything else is as solid as it gets. On the other hand, worth knowing that this once-red Chevelle which shipped with a black interior still comes with the engine, the transmission, and the rear end, and this is what makes it a good candidate for a potential restoration.



The mileage hasn’t been shared because it’s currently unknown, but the car does come with the original title. The Chevelle was last registered in 1974, so we’re guessing it spent quite a lot of time sitting on the side of the road.



While no specifics have been offered on the engine powering this Chevelle, worth knowing is the 1968 model was part of the second-generation series, which came with lots of powerplants during its four years on the market.



At the end of the day, this Chevelle might look like a waste of time at first, but it's definitely restorable, though such a project would obviously involve spending a lot of time and money to bring everything in new condition. The Chevelle is auctioned off on eBay starting at $3,000.

