Once Blue and Now Rusty 1964 Chevy Nova SS Is Very Restorable

Part of the first-generation Nova, the 1964 model had a hard time convincing customers to give it a try, mostly because the new Chevelle entered the market in the United States. 19 photos



The Nova that you’re looking at here was once an SS model powered by a V8 engine, and the owner of the car, who is now selling it online, claims it’s “very complete and solid.” Indeed, this Nova looks totally restorable, though there are both pros and cons that need to be mentioned here.



First of all, judging from the photos (which you can also check out in the gallery here), the



The interior looks in decent condition and this is definitely a good thing, with the factory console and gauges still there. Combined with the actually fixable body, the interior turns this Nova into a totally restorable car that could end up costing quite a small fortune.



Unfortunately, two important parts are missing. Neither the engine nor the transmission are still there, as the V8 is long gone for a reason that hasn’t been disclosed. The owner says they planned to restore the car, but they now must sell it simply because they have too many ongoing projects.



