Clean 1972 Chevy Nova SS Only Knows 2 Humans, Needs a 3rd to Make a Crowd

There are so many appealing cars wearing the Chevrolet bowtie logo that it is very hard to choose a favorite. And we’re not talking about the cars Chevy is now making, but about the ones it used to: Impala, El Camino, C10, Nova or Nomad are just a few.
Since November is Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, we’ve talked a lot about the above models, and others. Thanks to the craving the collector world has for these models, we keep uncovering more and more each day, some of them too good to let go without giving you a few details. Like it's the case with this here Nova SS.
The Nova, also known as the II until 1968, appeared in Chevrolet’s lineup in 1961, and it stayed there until 1979. A six year hiatus followed, and production was resumed in 1985, only to be permanently stopped three years after that.
It is the Nova of the first production run (four generations) that is currently enjoying quite the success on the collectors’ market.
The one we have here comes from the third generation, being made in 1972, and it will go under the hammer in the early days of January next year, as part of the Mecum Kissimmee auction. The seller does not say how much it hopes to get for it, but given the car’s credentials, a high five-figure sum is not out of the question.
First off, this Nova is of the SS variety. Changed from a trim option to a performance package not long before this car was made, the Nova SS was powered by a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine, a 4-speed manual transmission, and some other tweaks, including a more potent suspension system.
That’s pretty much the same hardware this car here packs. Not only that, but it is the hardware that originally shipped with the car. And all that comes inside a cleanly restored body - we’re told the car went through this process in 1990, when the matching numbers engine was rebuilt as well.
During its close to half a century life, this Nova only had two owners, and the right amount of money two months from now might land it the third one.
