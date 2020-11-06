1967 Chevrolet Nova Playstation Gran Turismo Is a Real-World Ultimate Sleeper

The Famed Lada, Redesigned and Geared Toward Autonomous Mobility for 2050

In the world of racing games, Gran Turismo is at the top of the list. Polyphony Digital’s PlayStation exclusive has been around since 1997, selling around 80 million copies since. And one of the biggest reasons behind the success are the cars featured. 19 photos



That something is called the SEMA Gran Turismo Awards. First held in 2003, the event is the reason why you can race real-life custom builds in the game: things like the



We talked about one of Holstrom’s builds earlier this week. It was a



The car was selected to be part of Gran Turismo in 2013 (it first appeared in Gran Turismo Sport, introduced as part of Update 1.10.), probably because it is something along the lines of an ultimate sleeper. As you can see (the photos in the gallery are of the real thing, not the digital racer in Gran Turismo), the body of the car is mostly stock, as with the exception of a hand-made cowl vent, a small air dam below the bumper, and a carbon fiber hood, not much has changed.



Not the same can be said about the interior though. There, with the exception of the dash, which was kept stock, everything else is shiny and screams brand new.



When lifting the hood though an entirely different story unfolds. There lies an LS9 engine linked to a Tremec T-56 transmission. From the crate, the engine develops 638 horsepower and 604 lb-ft of torque, but the



