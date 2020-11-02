Two-Tone 1967 Chevrolet Nova Looks the Part After Body-Off Restoration

I’m not sure if cute is the right word to describe the Chevrolet Nova, but it sure does seem fitting this time. The American bowtie always had incredible-looking machines in its portfolio, but for some of us, few match the balanced proportions and the elegance of the Nova.
The small car was introduced in the Chevrolet lineup in 1961, and, with a minor six-year halt in production, it kept rolling off the lines until 1988. There were five generations of the Nova crammed in these nearly three decades of production, and a good portion of them have achieved cult status among car collectors.
The most appreciated are, of course, the first and second generations of the model, that is the cars manufactured in the 1960s. It is these vehicles that trade hands the most and for the biggest sums among car collectors, either in restored form, or customized beyond recognition.
The 1967 Nova in the gallery above belongs to the former category. On the lot of cars that went under the hammer this past weekend at the hands of auction Mecum, the four-wheeler is described as a body-off restoration that ended up with the car looking even better than it did when it left the factory lines more than half of century ago.
Remade with a body in Root Beer/Cashmere two-tone paint over a gold interior, the Nova was gifted with things like chrome suspension, Budnik wheels, vintage air conditioning, and, of course, a Dakota Digital dash.
As for the engine animating the Nova, the elegant bodywork moves along thanks to the power provided by an LS2 hardware. We are not given any info on the amount of horsepower it generates, but we do know all of them are controlled by means of a 6-speed manual transmission.
The listing on Mecum’s website says this particular Nova was sold during last weekend’s auction. Someone paid $64,900 for it, and truth be told, we expect the car to be back on the open market in no time as this is how things usually go in the collector’s world.
