Chevy Nova SS Spent Decades in Storage, One More on the Road, Is Now Worth $45K

Depending on conditions, storing a vehicle for a long period of time can be either good or bad. Provided you get all the ambient settings right (that implies the storing of the car is done on purpose, and a lot of investments are made), you might end up with an invaluable time capsule car decades later. Otherwise, you risk turning any machine into a rust bucket.
The Chevrolet Nova SS we have in the gallery here is probably part of the second category. It was purchased back in 2010 following decades of storage that probably brought it into an advanced state of decay. All that is no longer visible, of course, given how the one who saved it took very good care of it.
Originally specced in Lemonwood Yellow, the car was stripped of its former dress and remade in Red Jewel metallic. To help the new hue stand out even more, chrome was added to the bumpers, rocker panel and trunk lid trim.
Propped on top staggered American racing wheels (17-inch front and 18-inch rear), the red body hides a lot of mechanical changes underneeath. There’s a new 12-bolt Positraction rear end, custom subframe connectors, rear leaf springs with lowering blocks, and a host of other powder-coated components.
The engine bay hides a replacement 383ci V8 built by garage in Oregon called Rouse Racing. The power levels for the powerplant are not known, but we do know the engine sends it through a four-speed automatic transmission.
The interior has been remade as well, and it now comes with black vinyl on the seats, aftermarket gauges, and a retro-style stereo fitted in the stock location.
We are not told how much money the owner paid for the Nova in 2010, or how much they invested in bringing it back to shape, but at the end of October, they sold it for $45,500.
Originally specced in Lemonwood Yellow, the car was stripped of its former dress and remade in Red Jewel metallic. To help the new hue stand out even more, chrome was added to the bumpers, rocker panel and trunk lid trim.
Propped on top staggered American racing wheels (17-inch front and 18-inch rear), the red body hides a lot of mechanical changes underneeath. There’s a new 12-bolt Positraction rear end, custom subframe connectors, rear leaf springs with lowering blocks, and a host of other powder-coated components.
The engine bay hides a replacement 383ci V8 built by garage in Oregon called Rouse Racing. The power levels for the powerplant are not known, but we do know the engine sends it through a four-speed automatic transmission.
The interior has been remade as well, and it now comes with black vinyl on the seats, aftermarket gauges, and a retro-style stereo fitted in the stock location.
We are not told how much money the owner paid for the Nova in 2010, or how much they invested in bringing it back to shape, but at the end of October, they sold it for $45,500.