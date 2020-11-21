1968 Ford Mustang GT500CR with Shelby Autograph Sells for $225,500

There’s no questioning the influence Carroll Shelby had on the American automotive industry. Best known for his involvement with Ford, the engineer left behind a horde of cars, projects, and ideas that still ignite the imagination of enthusiasts (or car builders, as the case may be) to this day.
Many cars were touched by Shelby’s genius, but none is as famous as the Mustang. Starting from 1965, Shelby Mustangs have been a constant presence in the industry and on the market, often (and still) selling for big bucks at specialized events across the U.S.
Naturally, the more a Mustang was touched by Shelby himself, the more valuable it is. Take this one here for instance, which sold for $225,500 during a Mecum auction at the end of October.
The car as you see it here - a 1968 Ford Mustang GT500 of the CR variety - is the work of a shop called Classic Recreations, a group used to having Mustangs brought back to life. This one is rather new, having been driven for just 129 miles (207 km) since work on it was completed, and that must have weighed a bit in the bidder’s decision to buy it.
We reckon though some other elements weighed in even more than the mileage. For instance, the supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8 hiden under the hood, linked to a 5-speed manual transmission, and capable of developing 770 hp.
But cars with such mechanical credentials we’ve seen before, so nothing extraordinary here. What this Mustang has and others usually lack is the autograph of the man himself, Carrol Shelby, written all over the right side of the dashboard.
As for the way it looks, all you have to do is check out the gallery and see that this car is impeccable, from the red with silver striping on the body, to the black leather seats with RJS race harnesses.
