This Spotless 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Looks Like a Perfect 10

The 1968 Camaro didn’t bring too many differences in terms of styling compared with the first-year model launched in 1967, but thanks to the success of its predecessor, it benefited from increased production, especially for the base configuration. 17 photos



And if you’re still wondering what made the ’68 Camaro such a sought-after car, you should definitely check out this convertible right here.



Currently listed for sale on



And the owner claims the vehicle is currently being stored in a garage with a temperature control system, so naturally, you shouldn’t expect any spot of rust on it. Indeed, judging from the photos the seller included in the ad, everything looks in tip-top shape, though we’re not being provided with important information regarding how original everything on the car currently is.



Also, the owner didn’t include any details on a possible restoration, as there’s a chance the Camaro looks this good after being refreshed some time ago.



The car comes with the 327 (5.4-liter) engine paired with a manual transmission, and according to the listing, the odometer shows 127,000 miles (204,387 km). It has a clean title, and the owner says the car must find someone to take it home because they’re moving to a smaller place.



Chevrolet manufactured over 159,000 base Camaros for model year 1968, as well as nearly 41,000 RS models, over 27,880 SS-branded versions, and close to 7,200 Z28s. Overall, the Camaro production output for 1968 totaled more than 235,000 units, an increase from some 220,000 cars the year before.

