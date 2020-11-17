It’s Not Easy to Be an Android Auto User as New Notification Error Shows Up

5 NASCAR Superstar Jimmie Johnson Gets New Chrome Paintjob for His Chevy Camaro

4 This 1969 Camaro Dreams to Be an SS, Looks Like an SS, Is Not an SS

1 Almost Complete First-Year Camaro Build Needs Someone to Get It Back on the Road

First-Year Camaro Is the Living Proof Rust Sometimes Does Have Mercy

The 1967 Camaro has a special place in many people’s hearts, simply because it was the one giving birth to what later has become one of the most popular models in automotive history. 12 photos



And it happens for a good reason: a model that’s not yet restored can be further tweaked according to everyone’s liking, so it can either be brought back to factory specifications to look like new or can eventually be tuned with a thorough restomod package.



The 1967 Camaro that we have here is a good candidate for both projects, with the owner explaining that it still comes with the original 327 engine and automatic transmission. The car runs and drives, they say, and while the braking system works fine, it should be replaced because it’s already showing its age.



Worth highlighting, however, is that the eBay auction mistakenly lists this Camaro as an RS, when in fact it’s actually a base 327 model. The RS package would have certainly made the car a lot more special given close to 65,000 units have been made for model year 1967, but at the end of the day, it’s just one of the over 121,000 base versions built for the first-ever Camaro series.



The good news is that despite the obvious fixes that are required both inside and outside, the rust did have some mercy this time, and it shouldn’t be too difficult to fix it with a proper restoration. There’s a lot of it, that’s true, but we’ve come across many other Camaros in worse condition as part of our



As for the price, this first-year Camaro is now being auctioned off on This makes the first-year Camaro a rather sought-after vehicle, not necessarily in tip-top shape but in project car condition too.And it happens for a good reason: a model that’s not yet restored can be further tweaked according to everyone’s liking, so it can either be brought back to factory specifications to look like new or can eventually be tuned with a thorough restomod package.The 1967 Camaro that we have here is a good candidate for both projects, with the owner explaining that it still comes with the original 327 engine and automatic transmission. The car runs and drives, they say, and while the braking system works fine, it should be replaced because it’s already showing its age.Worth highlighting, however, is that the eBay auction mistakenly lists this Camaro as an RS, when in fact it’s actually a base 327 model. The RS package would have certainly made the car a lot more special given close to 65,000 units have been made for model year 1967, but at the end of the day, it’s just one of the over 121,000 base versions built for the first-ever Camaro series.The good news is that despite the obvious fixes that are required both inside and outside, the rust did have some mercy this time, and it shouldn’t be too difficult to fix it with a proper restoration. There’s a lot of it, that’s true, but we’ve come across many other Camaros in worse condition as part of our Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, so this model should be good to go with a professional tune-up.As for the price, this first-year Camaro is now being auctioned off on eBay , and the highest bid at the time of writing is $6,800. The car can be inspected in person in New Jersey.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.