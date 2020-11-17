Lewis Hamilton Doesn’t Really Care About Being Knighted

4 This Fix Isn’t Convenient, But It Deals with a Major Waze Bug on Android Auto

3 Voice Commands on Android Auto Could Work Better for Users with an Accent

2 Google Looking into Android Auto Launch Error on Chevrolet MyLink

More on this:

It’s Not Easy to Be an Android Auto User as New Notification Error Shows Up

If you’re a long-time Android Auto user, you probably figured out already that occasional bugs are something pretty common and what works just fine today could be completely broken tomorrow. 1 photo



And it’s all because of an error they receive when tapping the notification popup showing up when a new message arrives. “This app is not supported,” Android Auto explains in the audio error, despite Telegram otherwise working just fine on the head unit.



“When I receive a Telegram message while using AA in my car, the notification pops up in the car's infotainment display. However, when I tap on the notification to have the message read out aloud, the voice says ‘This app is not supported’. Sending Telegram messages via voice command does work though,” one user



While it’s believed that a recent update is what caused the problems, the good news is Google has already started investigating the problem and a fix could therefore be released at some point in the future.



On the other hand, you should note that no other specifics have been provided, so you’d better not expect the fix to be part of the very next Android Auto update.



No workaround is known to exist at this point, and it’s not clear if downgrading to a previous version of the app brings things back to normal.



The most recent version of Android Auto is 5.8, and it introduces additional bug fixes, while also paving the way for bigger new features, such as support for wallpapers. The next app update is expected in early December as the last release of the year. This seems to be the case of an important feature of Android Auto, as some users found out the hard way that listening to new messages received on Telegram is now impossible.And it’s all because of an error they receive when tapping the notification popup showing up when a new message arrives. “This app is not supported,” Android Auto explains in the audio error, despite Telegram otherwise working just fine on the head unit.“When I receive a Telegram message while using AA in my car, the notification pops up in the car's infotainment display. However, when I tap on the notification to have the message read out aloud, the voice says ‘This app is not supported’. Sending Telegram messages via voice command does work though,” one user says on Google’s forums. Others have also confirmed similar problems with Telegram on Android Auto.While it’s believed that a recent update is what caused the problems, the good news is Google has already started investigating the problem and a fix could therefore be released at some point in the future.On the other hand, you should note that no other specifics have been provided, so you’d better not expect the fix to be part of the very next Android Auto update.No workaround is known to exist at this point, and it’s not clear if downgrading to a previous version of the app brings things back to normal.The most recent version of Android Auto is 5.8, and it introduces additional bug fixes, while also paving the way for bigger new features, such as support for wallpapers. The next app update is expected in early December as the last release of the year.