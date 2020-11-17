5 Honda Explains How You Can Use Wireless Android Auto, Forgets One Key Detail

Google Looking into Android Auto Launch Error on Chevrolet MyLink

Google has recently confirmed it’s looking into another Android Auto error, this time concerning the way the app launches in some cars. 7 photos



Android Auto only worked on the first launch, this user explained, and the workaround was to just uninstall the app and then complete the initial setup wizard every time to be able to run it.



Google responded to this bug report a few hours ago, and this could be an indication that others are hitting the same problems too.



“Thank you for reporting the issue. Our team is working on this. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” a Community Specialist part of the Android Auto team



Indeed, others seem to be struggling with the same error on Android Auto, as one user responded to confirm that a similar problem is encountered even with the all-new Google Pixel 5.



Once again, Android Auto only works once after the installation, and the only way to deal with the whole thing is to completely uninstall the app and run the initial setup wizard every time users connect their phones to the head unit.



“Still happening with my new and shiny Pixel 5. Have to uninstall Android Auto, reinstall, plug the phone into my head unit, go through the updates and permissions agreements, then press the speech button on my steering wheel ask to navigate to somewhere and then Android Auto is displayed,” someone says.



At this point, it looks like only Chevrolet models equipped with the MyLink system are impacted.



