Google Assistant on Android Auto Suddenly Failing to Understand Voice Commands

Voice commands are an essential feature of Android Auto, and it happens for a good reason: users can perform a series of tasks, such as launching navigation or starting a phone call, without the need for touching the screen, and this is critical given it helps reduce the distraction behind the wheel.
But every once in a while, these users come across various problems with Google Assistant, and one of the most recent concerns the way the system recognizes their commands.
While I’ve seen several people complaining that Google Assistant no longer understands voice commands lately, this never seemed to be a widespread problem. But now there are more Android Auto users reporting the same thing and explaining that when speaking to the assistant, all they hear is a “Sorry, I do not understand” answer from Google Assistant.
The whole thing started happening earlier this fall, but it’s not yet clear what caused it. However, there’s a good chance it was all because of a bad update, as some users claim that the broken voice commands showed up all of a sudden on configurations that worked perfectly before.
“I've recently updated my phone to the Samsung Note 20 Ultra, (Previous phone, Sony Xperia 1 that worked fine). Since I got my new phone. when pressing the audio button on my car, it says, ‘sorry I do not understand’, also when I received a text notification, and I select play message, it says the same thing,” one user explains.
For the time being, however, no workaround is known to exist, though one thing that’s worth trying is downgrading the Google app (the one powering the Google Assistant experience both on the phone and in the car) to a previous version. This way, you should be able to determine if an update for Google Assistant was the culprit, especially because the latest updates don’t seem to improve the experience in any way.
