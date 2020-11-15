Honda Explains How You Can Use Wireless Android Auto, Forgets One Key Detail

Android Auto and CarPlay are both becoming more common features in modern cars, and it’s pretty easy to figure out why: by simply connecting a smartphone to the head unit, the infotainment capabilities are instantly overhauled, providing users with access to apps like Google Maps, Spotify, and Waze.
Honda is one of the companies already offering Android Auto support on its cars, and in a video published on YouTube this week, the company explains just how easy it is to begin using the system in its models.
Using a 2021 Accord for demonstration, Honda offers a step-by-step tutorial on how to set up the wireless version of Android Auto, which allows you to use the app without the need for a cord.
But while the demo certainly comes in handy, the video actually misses one important detail that users must be aware of: the wireless Android Auto is only available if you own a Samsung or Google phone on Android 10 or on all mobile devices running Android 11.
While Honda does say that you “need a compatible Android smartphone,” the carmaker does not mention that only certain models are supported on Android 10 and the feature has been unlocked for all devices on Android 11.
Previously, Google restricted the wireless mode of Android Auto to the Pixel series and Samsung phones on Android 10. The company, however, decided to remove this requirement for all devices with the release of Android 11, so all models running the new operating system can launch Android Auto wirelessly as long as the head unit in the car supports it.
Worth knowing, however, is the rollout of Android 11 is still in its early phases and not all devices out there received it. While the Google Pixel series can already be updated to this latest version of the mobile OS, Samsung owners need to wait a little bit more, as the South Koreans are currently testing the update as part of a private beta program.
Samsung is expected to begin the rollout of Android 11 to its high-end devices in late 2020 or early 2021.
