Google Finally Announces Android Auto Fix for Everybody’s Favorite Music App

Google has recently confirmed that it managed to fix the Spotify music bug on Android Auto, explaining that users would receive it as part of an OS update.
More specifically, the Spotify problems were experienced on Android Auto after the update to Android 11, with several users confirming that listening to music has become quite a struggle because the audio suddenly switches from the car’s speakers to the phone.
And by the looks of things, the problems appeared after Android 11 was installed on the devices powering the Android Auto experience, and now Google says it has prepared a fix for the impacted smartphones.
“Thanks for all the reports. We have prepared a fix to address this issue. A fix should roll out in the coming weeks with an Android OS update. We’re not able to share the timeline of the fix at the moment, but we’ll make an announcement when it’s ready,” a member of the Android Auto team said a few days ago.
Interestingly, the Google engineer linked to another thread on the Android Auto forums where Google confirmed it fixed the audio cutting out on Android 11, so the two issues are most likely related.
So right now, the fix for both problems is bundled with the November 2020 update for Android 11 devices. Google started the rollout of this update a couple of weeks ago, and now more manufacturers are expected to prepare it for their smartphones as we speak.
Worth noting is that such a fix isn’t available for Samsung devices, as they’re still on Android 10. The South Korean device maker is yet to announce the release of Android 11 for its phones, so if you experienced similar problems with Spotify on Android Auto powered by a Samsung handset, your only option is to wait a little bit more for a fix or just search for a workaround on your own.
