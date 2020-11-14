New Google Maps Updates Now Available for Android and Android Auto Users

Google has announced several new Google Maps features in the last few weeks, and a new round of updates that were published this week is supposed to pave the way for their introduction.
First of all, let’s have a look at the new Google Maps versions that users can download on Android and Android Auto.
The first new build that was published landed on November 10 for the stable channel as version 10.53.2, while two days later, Google finally released Google Maps version 10.54.0. Yesterday, the company eventually shipped Google Maps 10.54.1, a small revision of the previous release, as well as 10.55 beta, which is the first testing build of this version.
As you can see, Google not only that published minor updates, which were most likely supposed to fix small bugs here and there, but also more significant releases presumably paving the way for the bigger changes that we told you about earlier.
In addition to extra information, such as the busyness level of a specific location, dark theme improvements, and AR navigation enhancements, Google Maps is also supposed to get a massive new feature for those who use the app for navigation.
It’s a dedicated driving mode that’s supposed to show up rather sooner than later and which would more or less replace the Android Auto for phones experience. With Google Maps at the core of everything, this driving mode would be specifically supposed to provide users with a more convenient experience behind the wheel, offering one-tap access to key features like phone calls, music apps, messages, and Google Assistant.
In other words, it’s more or less an Android Auto-inspired update for Google Maps that would eventually serve as a full replacement on the phone. Google has remained completely tight-lipped on this new feature, but the latest updates brought new code in this regard, and it’s believed the updates that were published this week continue the work in this regard.
You can download the latest Google Maps updates from the Google Play Store or using the stand-alone APK installers available here.
