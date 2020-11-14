5 This Bike Light Can Automatically Warn Drivers They’re Getting Too Close

4 These Shoes Are Literally Made from Trash and Old Car Tires

3 This Wooden Electric Car Is the Toy We Never Had as Kids

2 This Wire Organizer Makes Sure Your Android Auto Cable Doesn’t Get Tangled

1 These Traditional Popsicle Skateboards are Made from 100% Recycled Plastic

More on this:

This Robotic Sunshade Is a Modern Solution to a Classic Problem

Sunshades are for many of us a must-have accessory during hot summers, but on the other hand, some find it rather troublesome to perfectly install them on the windshield. 8 photos



A company called Fledge Technology claims it has built just the perfect solution for this annoying problem: a robotic sunshade that can self-deploy and then fold with a press of a button.



Small enough to fit in cupholders, the so-called ORION comes with a minimal design, and it uses a battery-powered system to expand and fold in a matter of seconds. It ships with a suction cup to attach to the screen, and when you press the button, it automatically deploys to cover as much windshield estate as you need.



The battery should last for 90 uses, but that’s not necessarily a problem since it comes with a micro USB port and you can always recharge it right in the car.



ORION should be compatible with most cars out there, but the parent company says it has developed a rule called Thumbs Up that lets anyone figure out if they can use this device.



“This is the cleverest way of measuring whether your car is fit for ORION. Simply place your hand on top of the highest point of the dashboard surface; usually this is the speedometer or gauge cluster is. Then, give yourself a good thumbs up. If your thumb can extend freely without touching the windscreen - then you're on your way to experiencing the ultimate form of interior protection,” they say.



If ORION sounds like a product that you’d want to have, it’s easy to buy one. Just donate $78 on the



No matter which type you use, it’s always a challenge to unfold them fully and secure them in place on the windscreen, especially if you’re in a rush.A company called Fledge Technology claims it has built just the perfect solution for this annoying problem: a robotic sunshade that can self-deploy and then fold with a press of a button.Small enough to fit in cupholders, the so-called ORION comes with a minimal design, and it uses a battery-powered system to expand and fold in a matter of seconds. It ships with a suction cup to attach to the screen, and when you press the button, it automatically deploys to cover as much windshield estate as you need.The battery should last for 90 uses, but that’s not necessarily a problem since it comes with a micro USB port and you can always recharge it right in the car.ORION should be compatible with most cars out there, but the parent company says it has developed a rule called Thumbs Up that lets anyone figure out if they can use this device.“This is the cleverest way of measuring whether your car is fit for ORION. Simply place your hand on top of the highest point of the dashboard surface; usually this is the speedometer or gauge cluster is. Then, give yourself a good thumbs up. If your thumb can extend freely without touching the windscreen - then you're on your way to experiencing the ultimate form of interior protection,” they say.If ORION sounds like a product that you’d want to have, it’s easy to buy one. Just donate $78 on the Kickstarter page where the parent company is seeking crowdfunding support and you’ll receive a set of two sunshades in March 2021 when the shipping is supposed to start.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.