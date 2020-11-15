Nobody Can Explain the Android Auto Bug Causing Waze to Go Missing

As one of the most popular navigation apps out there, Waze has plenty of users pretty much on all platforms where it is available, and these include not only iPhone and Android, but also CarPlay and Android Auto.
But like everything else on Android Auto, Waze comes with its own problems too, and in the last few weeks, more and more people have been struggling with a glitch that nobody can explain.
More specifically, Waze simply goes missing from the app list on Android Auto just when you start the car and get ready for a drive. While I’ve seen this problem reported before, the workaround was simply heading over to Android Auto settings and making sure Waze is checked in the list of apps to be displayed in the car.
This seems to do the trick this time too, only that it solves the whole thing only temporarily. In other words, while you enable Waze on Android Auto, it only shows up for a limited time before it goes missing once again for absolutely no reason.
Some users, including several on reddit, claim that launching Waze on the mobile phone before actually starting Android Auto is pretty much the only way to make sure that everything is working properly.
“I have never been able to launch Waze from the head unit. If I want to use Waze I have to make sure it's open before I connect my phone. I also had to disable Maps because Waze and Maps would confuse each other and give me an unresponsive head unit,” one user explains, while others confirmed that the app went missing in their cars as well, only that it returned at a later time without them doing anything.
For now, it’s not yet clear who’s to blame for the whole thing and it’s also not known when the bug first appeared. One thing is sure though: the glitch is become more widespread now, so a fix would definitely come in handy.
