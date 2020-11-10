5 It’s Not Just You: Waze Outage Knocked the Navigation App Offline

Big New Waze Feature Now Available for CarPlay Users

Waze keeps improving the app on all platforms where it’s available, and as it turns out, CarPlay users have just been provided with support for lane guidance. 1 photo



Now it turns out that the rollout has been completed and everyone now sees lane information on CarPlay after updating



To be clear, the rollout of lane guidance on CarPlay started earlier this fall, and I for one have been seeing it for at least several weeks. On the other hand, the rollout apparently happened in stages and some users didn’t get the new feature.



It’s pretty clear that the experience with Waze is getting more polished on CarPlay, but while the addition of lane guidance is big news for Apple users, there’s one feature that’s still missing, and right now, it’s still nowhere to be seen even in the beta program.



It’s the CarPlay dashboard support, a feature that would allow Waze to replace Apple Maps and Google Maps on the multi-view screen, essentially allowing users to run the app side by side with other cards that display music information and calendar appointments.



Support for third-party apps in the maps card debuted in April this year when Apple finally decided to allow other apps to replace Apple Maps, but surprisingly, neither Google nor Waze has been in a rush to take advantage of this new feature.



Borrowed from Google Maps and supposed to help drivers figure out which lane to use for their next turn, this new feature debuted on iPhone and Android earlier this year, but until recently, it wasn't available on CarPlay.