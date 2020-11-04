Waze Releases New Update for Android Auto with Fixes for a Big Annoyance

Waze continues to be the go-to traffic navigation app for millions of drivers out there, despite the number of people using it every day dropping in the last few months for obvious reasons.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean the dev team has stopped working on improving the experience with the app, and the most recent update that went live on the Google Play Store is living proof in this regard.
More specifically, Waze 4.68.1.0, which can now be downloaded on all Android devices out there, comes with an important fix for Android Auto, as it resolves the large popups that show up on the screen, sometimes covering most of the map.
If you’ve been using Waze on Android Auto, you probably noticed this too. Some UI components are suddenly too big in the middle of the navigation, sometimes making it impossible to see anything else on the map. And given Waze is an app that’s based on user reports, new notifications are displayed regularly, and this turned the whole thing into quite a big annoyance.
The Waze team has managed to resolve this headache with this new update for Android and Android Auto, so if you’ve previously noticed that parts of the UI are bigger than expected, then make sure you install version 4.68.1.0.
In addition, the new update also includes stability fixes and improvements, so overall, everything on Waze should run smoother than before.
Worth knowing is that like the rest of the apps, the rollout of the new Waze version happens in stages, so today’s update may not show up on the screen on your device. However, you can easily deal with the whole thing by simply downloading the stand-alone APK installer that you can find on this page and which allows you to install the latest version without waiting for it to go live on the Google Play Store.
