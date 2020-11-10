2021 Ram Power Wagon Gets Off-Road Pages and More as Birthday Gift

It was back in 1945 when the Power Wagon nameplate was born in the Dodge stables. It was derived from the WC Series, the so-called Beeps that served the U.S. military so well on the world’s battlefields during the Second World War, and was meant to be an important aid for civilians looking to rebuild their lives. For the industry, the Power Wagon is seen as the first mass-produced 4x4 medium-duty truck.
A lot has changed in the 75 years that have passed since, and the Power Wagon is no longer a Dodge, but a Ram. Yet the genes are still there and, as the truck is getting ready to celebrate its 75th anniversary, the company announced a special version of it.
Simply called 75th Anniversary Edition, this particular Power Wagon comes with extra batches of visual and comfort upgrades.
To be made available in 11 colors (including two new ones, Molten Orange and Anvil Gray), it sports things like 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, a unique grille up front, rock rails with side-step capability, and special badges all around.
Inside, the bucket seats come in leather adorned with Power Wagon 75 logos and door inserts, there are center console and dashboard badges, and gloss black/piano black accents on the instrument panel and radio surround.
All anniversary Power Wagons come with Uconnect 4C and SiriusXM 360L. For the first time in the range, Off-road Pages are available, showing ride height, transfer case position, pitch and roll and accessory gauges.
“The 2021 Ram Power Wagon is the most capable production off-road truck in the industry,” said in a statement Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand.
“There are few vehicles with as long and as rich a history as the Power Wagon and, combined with our new Ram 1500 TRX, the launch of the 75th Anniversary Edition reinforces Ram Truck’s position as the off-road truck leader.”
Ram says the special version of the truck will become available by the end of the year. Pricing has been set at $65,250, plus $1,695 destination.
