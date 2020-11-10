2021 Ram Power Wagon Gets Off-Road Pages and More as Birthday Gift

It was back in 1945 when the Power Wagon nameplate was born in the Dodge stables. It was derived from the WC Series, the so-called Beeps that served the U.S. military so well on the world’s battlefields during the Second World War, and was meant to be an important aid for civilians looking to rebuild their lives. For the industry, the Power Wagon is seen as the first mass-produced 4x4 medium-duty truck.

