It’s Not Just You: Waze Outage Knocked the Navigation App Offline

Waze is one of the most popular navigation apps, there’s no doubt about that, and millions of users run it every day on iPhone, Android, Android Auto, and CarPlay. 1 photo



While no specifics are available right now, so we can’t tell precisely what happened, those launching the app and trying to set up a new destination were greeted by the traditional “Uh-oh!” error which indicated that “Something went wrong. Try again.”



Needless to say, trying again didn’t make any difference, as the servers were down, and using the app wasn’t possible for a certain amount of time.



According to



The live outage map of the aforementioned service shows that both the United States and Europe were hit by this Waze problem. The most affected regions were Boston, New York, and Washington, while in Europe, the app went down in Paris and the Netherlands.



Everything should be working fine at the time of writing.



Waze requires an Internet connection to be able to download the traffic data and the reports sent by other drivers along your route, and an offline mode is not available. In fact, the only way to use Waze without an active Internet connection is to actually set the route when you’re online and then go offline with the app still running.



