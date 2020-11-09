Car Fire Caught on Google Maps Looks Like GTA V in Real Life

Google Maps is an awesome app for navigation purposes, there’s no doubt about it, but at the same time, it’s also one great way to explore the world from the comfort of your couch.
And all it takes is a computer or a mobile phone, as the Street View feature that comes bundled with Google Maps allows anyone to just check out a specific location using street-level imagery.
This content is possible thanks to Google Maps cars scanning the world from one end to another, all using high-resolution cameras that capture photos as they’re driven on public roads. And needless to say, these cars sometimes spot things that you don’t normally expect to see, such as vehicles bursting into flames on the side of the road.
This is the case of this hot (no pun intended) Mazda RX-8 that somehow caught fire on a road in Russia.
As you can see in the Google Maps footage here, the online service has captured pretty much the whole incident, and anyone can spot not only the flames that are ruining the engine bay, but also the one that’s likely the owner of the car trying to put out the fire.
Oddly enough, Google Maps has actually blurred out the fire from certain angles, though you can easily see the flames as the car approaches the Mazda.
Of course, the Google staff didn’t stop to help the Mazda owner, but on the other hand, the guys near the Sandero seem to find this whole incident pretty entertaining since they’re just watching the two people fighting the blaze without doing anything. Truth be told, one of them is indeed holding a fire extinguisher, but other than that, there are more hands in the pocket than you can count in these photos.
You can check out the whole thing yourselves using the link above, and if Google removes the content, you should be able to see the older images from a desktop computer.
