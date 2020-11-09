The Vegan Hybrid Electric, Self-Charging, Solar Trike Is an EV Unicorn

A variation (of sorts) of the microcar is the fully-enclosed tricycle or, if you will, that curious little thing that can’t seem able to make up its mind on what it wants to be. Fully electric or even hybrid-electric trikes of this type do exist and they’re amazing in what they offer in terms of cutting down running and maintenance costs, and pollution, but they’re price-prohibitive. Translation: they’re too expensive for common folk, who would rather buy a new car with that kind of money.
Not so The Vegan, a trike that promises to deliver the unicorn equivalent of the EV industry. It’s a fully-enclosed tricycle that’s hybrid-electric, self-charging and solar-powered, but also incredibly lightweight yet reliable. It’s basically as easy to operate as a standard bicycle, but comes with all the comforts and safety of an actual car – or, at the very least, a chunk of both. And it’s dirt cheap, too!
IndieGoGo to bring the first working prototype to market. Once a first stage in funding is secured, they promise to deliver even more prototypes to pledgers by March 2021, with the ultimate (and very ambitious) goal of placing one such unicorn in every household and even more in service fleets in major cities.
The Vegan is dubbed “the world’s first lightweight multipurpose hybrid electric-self-charging solar tricycle,” according to the campaign description. That’s a mouthful alright, and it would be an attention-grabber even without the promise that one such EV could sell for as little as $1,400 – basically less than what you pay today for a mid-range e-bike.
With an aluminum chassis and a carbon-fiber-enforced fiberglass body, The Vegan weighs 175 kg (386 pounds) with battery, and has a total payload of 300+ kg (661+ pounds). Despite its light weight, it’s stable, the designers say, because it has two wheels in the front. Seating inside is for three people (one in the front and two in the back), but you can easily squeeze in four people in total if they’re of a smaller size. The two seats in the back can fold down, and you can turn The Vegan into a cargo trike.
A rechargeable, hot-swappable acid-gel 88 Ah battery is good for 90 to 95 km (56 to 59 miles) on a single charge, but remember, this is a hybrid trike and you can also extend that range with solar power. To that end, you have a panel of 120 watts on the roof and it, together with regen braking, will take the estimated range all the way up to 120+ km (74.5+ miles). If you carry a spare battery, you can double it. A full charge is achieved in 4.4 hours for the battery and 10.2 hours with the solar panel, the designers estimate.
If all this didn’t blow you away, there’s also the promise of using only high-quality materials and parts, from the windows to the seats, and the front and rear suspension. Inside, there would be GPS-tracking, unspecified “high-end safety features,” and even a 12V AC outlet for gadgets like Blu speakers and phone charger.
A fully-electric unicorn on three wheels, we told you.
Not so The Vegan, a trike that promises to deliver the unicorn equivalent of the EV industry. It’s a fully-enclosed tricycle that’s hybrid-electric, self-charging and solar-powered, but also incredibly lightweight yet reliable. It’s basically as easy to operate as a standard bicycle, but comes with all the comforts and safety of an actual car – or, at the very least, a chunk of both. And it’s dirt cheap, too!
IndieGoGo to bring the first working prototype to market. Once a first stage in funding is secured, they promise to deliver even more prototypes to pledgers by March 2021, with the ultimate (and very ambitious) goal of placing one such unicorn in every household and even more in service fleets in major cities.
The Vegan is dubbed “the world’s first lightweight multipurpose hybrid electric-self-charging solar tricycle,” according to the campaign description. That’s a mouthful alright, and it would be an attention-grabber even without the promise that one such EV could sell for as little as $1,400 – basically less than what you pay today for a mid-range e-bike.
With an aluminum chassis and a carbon-fiber-enforced fiberglass body, The Vegan weighs 175 kg (386 pounds) with battery, and has a total payload of 300+ kg (661+ pounds). Despite its light weight, it’s stable, the designers say, because it has two wheels in the front. Seating inside is for three people (one in the front and two in the back), but you can easily squeeze in four people in total if they’re of a smaller size. The two seats in the back can fold down, and you can turn The Vegan into a cargo trike.
A rechargeable, hot-swappable acid-gel 88 Ah battery is good for 90 to 95 km (56 to 59 miles) on a single charge, but remember, this is a hybrid trike and you can also extend that range with solar power. To that end, you have a panel of 120 watts on the roof and it, together with regen braking, will take the estimated range all the way up to 120+ km (74.5+ miles). If you carry a spare battery, you can double it. A full charge is achieved in 4.4 hours for the battery and 10.2 hours with the solar panel, the designers estimate.
If all this didn’t blow you away, there’s also the promise of using only high-quality materials and parts, from the windows to the seats, and the front and rear suspension. Inside, there would be GPS-tracking, unspecified “high-end safety features,” and even a 12V AC outlet for gadgets like Blu speakers and phone charger.
A fully-electric unicorn on three wheels, we told you.