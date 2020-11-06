What the Corvette Stingray Has to Offer For 2021

Apple Maps Sending Drivers to Dead Ends Is Still a Thing

Apple is investing aggressively in Apple Maps in an attempt to make it a better alternative to Google Maps, but this doesn't necessarily mean that everything is working according to the plan.



At first, everything seemed to be working just fine, with Apple Maps offering the normal directions that a driver would need to find a specific destination. Only that the navigation came to a halt suddenly with a dead-end sign that somehow Apple Maps missed and which obviously forced drivers to find another route.



While this is something that Apple should be able to resolve easily with a simple map update, such blunders aren’t necessarily new for Apple Maps users.



And it all dates back to 2012 when Apple released the service with much fanfare, only for users to discover that the data it provided was far from accurate. This is how some ended up in the middle of nowhere or on the wrong street, all because Apple Maps told them to go there.



At that point, even Apple CEO Tim Cook himself apologized for these issues, admitting that Apple Maps didn’t provide the best features. Cook eventually recommended users to install other apps, like



“With the launch of our new Maps last week, we fell short on this commitment. We are extremely sorry for the frustration this has caused our customers and we are doing everything we can to make Maps better,” Cook said.



“While we’re improving Maps, you can try alternatives by downloading map apps from the App Store like Bing, MapQuest and Waze, or use Google or Nokia maps by going to their websites and creating an icon on your home screen to their web app.”



