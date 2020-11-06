Truck Driver Turned Internet Celebrity After Huge Spill Is Caught on Google Maps

It’s easy to make yourselves heard these days, and the WWW has created new opportunities in this regard, with people out there turning to all kinds of crazy stuff, like drinking pods, combing coke and Mentos, and setting things on fire just for views.
On the other hand, there are others who have found a more unique way to become an Internet celebrity, and this time it all comes down to Google Maps.
As many know already, the Street View feature that’s bundled with Google Maps provides us with street-level imagery from all over the world, and this is all thanks to Google cars that are driven millions of miles on the public roads out there in order to capture more and more photos. These images are then stitched together for the content that we see today in Google Maps, either on mobile or on the desktop.
Posing for the Google Maps car has become something that’s pretty common these days, and this is why finding someone on Street View that flashes the camera is a matter of minutes.
This guy right here, however, has become an Internet celebrity without actually wanting it, and it’s all because he took a bad U-turn just in front of the Google car. The aftermath of this sudden driving move can be seen on Google Maps, as it caused a huge spill with hundreds of bottles ending up on the road.
While it’s hard to imagine why would anyone believe it’s a good idea to drive an open truck without first securing the pallets, a video edit that’s now viral is making this guy famous, all with the help of a famous song that seems to fit the whole thing like a glove.
The incident happened in Argentina, and despite Google actually removing the photos, you can still see the aftermath of the unfortunate U-turn either from the desktop by accessing old imagery or by simply opening Google Maps on your mobile and moving to various angles.
As many know already, the Street View feature that’s bundled with Google Maps provides us with street-level imagery from all over the world, and this is all thanks to Google cars that are driven millions of miles on the public roads out there in order to capture more and more photos. These images are then stitched together for the content that we see today in Google Maps, either on mobile or on the desktop.
Posing for the Google Maps car has become something that’s pretty common these days, and this is why finding someone on Street View that flashes the camera is a matter of minutes.
This guy right here, however, has become an Internet celebrity without actually wanting it, and it’s all because he took a bad U-turn just in front of the Google car. The aftermath of this sudden driving move can be seen on Google Maps, as it caused a huge spill with hundreds of bottles ending up on the road.
While it’s hard to imagine why would anyone believe it’s a good idea to drive an open truck without first securing the pallets, a video edit that’s now viral is making this guy famous, all with the help of a famous song that seems to fit the whole thing like a glove.
The incident happened in Argentina, and despite Google actually removing the photos, you can still see the aftermath of the unfortunate U-turn either from the desktop by accessing old imagery or by simply opening Google Maps on your mobile and moving to various angles.