You’d Better Not Update Your iPhone If You Use Google Maps on a Daily Basis

If you use Google Maps, and as it turns out any other navigation app, on a regular basis on your iPhone, you’d better not install the most recent major operating system update. 5 photos



Earlier this week, we reported about



And while at first glance it was believed that the culprit was Google Maps, it now looks like the culprit is the update to iOS 14, which seems to lead to more issues with navigation apps on updated iPhones.



There are plenty of complaints pointing to broken Bluetooth navigation on Google’s forums (



“I just installed and tested Apple Maps and that has exactly the same problem! I guess that means the problem in is the iPhone as it happens in both our cars,” someone says on the forums.



Others came across more problems after updating their iPhones to iOS 14. For example, whenever the Google Maps window is in focus and navigation guidance is supposed to be offered, no sound actually goes through.



