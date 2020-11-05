4 Waze Releases New Update for Android Auto with Fixes for a Big Annoyance

Waze Volume Error Keeps Driving Android Auto Users Nuts

Several users are now complaining of this Waze behavior in their cars, and the good news is that the Android Auto team has already started an investigation to figure out what’s happening.



“In my 2017 Ford Mustang (Sync3) when using Waze navigation and while listening to music or podcasts the navigation prompts from Waze lower the volume of the music, but do not return to normal listening volume when the prompt finishes. If the prompt is short, the volume of the music returns to normal as expected. If the prompt is longer than about 3 seconds, the music volume will not return to normal and stays muted,” one Android Auto user explains.



Oddly enough, this problem doesn’t seem to be entirely new, only that Google more or less ignored it until now. There’s a long discussion thread on Google’s forums that describes pretty much the same behavior, but for some reason, the administrators locked it even though no fix has been offered.



At this point, no workaround is known to exist, and the glitch happens on the latest versions of Waze and Android Auto. It’s also been confirmed to occur on Android 11. This is necessary to make sure you hear which way to go, and when the voice prompt is over, Waze automatically returns the music playback to the original volume.Needless to say, this approach perfectly makes sense, not only for Waze but for any other navigation out there, as it makes the voiced directions as less intrusive as possible.But some Android Auto users running Waze in their cars discovered that the whole thing isn’t always working as expected, simply because the app forgets to bring the playback volume to the previous level after providing the navigation instructions.Several users are now complaining of this Waze behavior in their cars, and the good news is that the Android Auto team has already started an investigation to figure out what’s happening.“In my 2017 Ford Mustang (Sync3) when using Waze navigation and while listening to music or podcasts the navigation prompts from Waze lower the volume of the music, but do not return to normal listening volume when the prompt finishes. If the prompt is short, the volume of the music returns to normal as expected. If the prompt is longer than about 3 seconds, the music volume will not return to normal and stays muted,” one Android Auto user explains.Oddly enough, this problem doesn’t seem to be entirely new, only that Google more or less ignored it until now. There’s a long discussion thread on Google’s forums that describes pretty much the same behavior, but for some reason, the administrators locked it even though no fix has been offered.At this point, no workaround is known to exist, and the glitch happens on the latest versions of Waze and Android Auto. It’s also been confirmed to occur on Android 11.