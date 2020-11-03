Hipster Parents Gather Round! You Can Now Take Your Kids on Longboarding Trips

5 This Cable Can Power Android Auto and CarPlay and Solve Two Big Problems

4 This Auto-Folding Cable Is Just What You Need to Run Android Auto

3 This Could Be the Only Android Auto and CarPlay Cable You Need

2 New Google Phone, Old Android Auto Issues as the Struggle Continues

1 The "Element" from Pedego Is a Powerful, Inexpensive E-bike that Wants It All

More on this:

This Android Auto and CarPlay Cable Looks Boring, Sports a Small Design Surprise

Magnetic cables have been around for a while, and they’re available for as little as one dollar on the likes of eBay and AliExpress. 8 photos



Currently published on



Because at closer inspection, it actually features something that sets it apart from the rest of the crowd. It’s a bending design that makes it possible to avoid the physical damages that cables typically encounter right next to the connector. And iPhone owners certainly know this the best.



Using a technology that’s called Snag-Safe and which relies on neodymium magnets to easily attach to the connector, ARMILO V3 supports 360-degree rotation thanks to this design, all without actually interrupting the connection. For Android Auto and CarPlay users, this is something that could come in super handy, especially if they typically check out the phone when stuck in traffic or when parked.



The cable also supports fast charging, but oddly enough, the Indiegogo page doesn’t mention whether it has received Apple certification to be offered as a “Made for iPhone” accessory, despite coming with a Lightning connector.



Nevertheless, the parent company claims it supports speeds of up to 500 Mbps, which for a typical connection to the car head unit is obviously enough.



If this cable sounds like something you’d need to run Android Auto or CarPlay inside your vehicle, you can buy one today with a $24 perk on the Indiegogo page mentioned above. The box includes a one-meter cable, several connectors (USB Type-C, micro USB, Lightning), a box for storing the connectors, and one gift card.



But a company called Armilo claims it invented something that’s a lot more innovative than the standard magnetic cable with removable connectors, and it’s called ARMILO V3.Currently published on Indiegogo for crowdfunding support, this cable, which with the right head can run both Android Auto and CarPlay just nicely, looks pretty much the same as any other magnetic cord out there. At least at first glance, that is.Because at closer inspection, it actually features something that sets it apart from the rest of the crowd. It’s a bending design that makes it possible to avoid the physical damages that cables typically encounter right next to the connector. And iPhone owners certainly know this the best.Using a technology that’s called Snag-Safe and which relies on neodymium magnets to easily attach to the connector, ARMILO V3 supports 360-degree rotation thanks to this design, all without actually interrupting the connection. For Android Auto and CarPlay users, this is something that could come in super handy, especially if they typically check out the phone when stuck in traffic or when parked.The cable also supports fast charging, but oddly enough, the Indiegogo page doesn’t mention whether it has received Apple certification to be offered as a “Made for iPhone” accessory, despite coming with a Lightning connector.Nevertheless, the parent company claims it supports speeds of up to 500 Mbps, which for a typical connection to the car head unit is obviously enough.If this cable sounds like something you’d need to run Android Auto or CarPlay inside your vehicle, you can buy one today with a $24 perk on the Indiegogo page mentioned above. The box includes a one-meter cable, several connectors (USB Type-C, micro USB, Lightning), a box for storing the connectors, and one gift card.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.