Google Releases a Small Android Auto Change You May Not Even Notice

New Kenwood Firmware Update Is Here with Android Auto and CarPlay Improvements

Google keeps working on polishing the experience on Android Auto, and the company has been very committed lately to improving the way users interact with Google Assistant. 1 photo



This was without a doubt a helpful improvement, especially because the new approach required less space on the screen, and now it looks like Google’s releasing more tweaks for this UI.



The Google Assistant UI is now slightly moved to the left part of the screen and the words that are displayed in the card show up as you speak and they are recognized. The whole thing happens in real time to provide you with visual feedback, and new animation is also included for this refined UI too, making the interaction with the Assistant feel more polished and modern.



Right now, however, there’s a chance that Google is still experimenting with this new design, as it doesn’t appear to be live for everybody. While for



Most likely, this change is enabled by a server-side switch, and I expect Google to roll out the more polished Assistant UI to all Android Auto users in the coming days.



