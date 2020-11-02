5 Phone Update Said to Cause New Problems on Android Auto

Google Trying to Figure Out What Breaks Down Android Auto Navigation Commands

If you’re struggling with voice commands on Android Auto, you certainly aren’t alone, as this has been one of the biggest problems with the app for a long time. 1 photo



When turning to voice input to set Android Auto to “navigate to” a specific destination, the app no longer recognizes the command properly and instead responds with an “I think you are trying to navigate” message.







The good news is that Google is already looking into the whole thing, though for now, there’s absolutely no word on a potential fix that could be released to users.



“Thanks for reporting this issue. We've forwarded your issue to the rest of the team. We'll reach out to you if we need more information,” a member of the Android Auto team



Oddly enough, the issue only seems to affect Samsung devices that are used to power Android Auto in the car, and the generic workarounds don’t seem to make any difference at this point.



“If I enter the address manually then the navigation works as expected. I have rebooted the phone and tried uninstalling and reinstalled updates for Android Auto, but still get the same error. This is a new issue that popped up recently since I have been able to use the voice command ‘navigate to’ with my car in the past without issue,” one user explains.



