The Number 1 Android Auto and CarPlay Music App Is Getting More Expensive

Spotify is without a doubt the number one music streaming service on mobile devices, and unsurprisingly, it’s also one of the leading choices when it comes to listening to some tunes behind the wheel.
As a result, Spotify is most often the go-to app for Android Auto and CarPlay users, which kind of makes sense given it already comes with digital assistant integration, support for both platforms, and other features that come in handy for drivers.
Spotify is currently available with a subscription based on several plans, but a free version is also offered to those who don’t mind listening to ads every once in a while and don’t have a problem with lower audio quality. But on the other hand, subscribers get the full experience, and right now, Spotify claims it has 144 million paying customers in 92 markets.
Unfortunately for some of these 144 million subscribers, the service will soon get a bit more expensive, as Spotify believes that the service has improved a lot in the majority of markets out there, and the enhanced content that it offers delivers greater value to everybody.
As a result, Spotify CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek confirmed at the company’s latest earnings call that he expects the price of the service to expand in more markets, though no specific where provided. However, Ek said that customers in those regions where the company already tested price increases are indeed willing to pay more, and this shows that Spotify has indeed increased the quality of its content.
“While it’s still early, initial results indicate that in markets where we’ve tested increased prices, our users believe that Spotify remains an exceptional value and they have shown a willingness to pay more for our service,” Ek was quoted as saying. “So as a result, you will see us further expand price increases, especially in places where we’re well-positioned against the competition and our value per hour is high,” he added.
How expensive Spotify is going to get in some countries is not yet known, but in Australia, the Family Plan cost was raised by $1 from AU $17.99 to $18.99.
