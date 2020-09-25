Android Auto Makes Phones Play Music at 100% Volume in the Middle of the Night

When You Truly Love Your Porsche Collection, You Build a House For It

Here’s a potential bug that could make Android Auto a nightmare. Literally. A few users are complaining that media apps installed on their phones start playing music at the maximum volume at random times, sometimes right in the middle of the night. 5 photos



At this point, it’s still not clear what’s causing this unexpected behavior of the music players, but there’s a chance that they’re not properly suspended after Android Auto is disconnected. According to the users seeing this problem, the whole thing affects Pandora, Spotify, Google Music, and possibly others, and this could be an indication that Android Auto is the one to blame for the ad-hoc concert.



“About 6 months ago Pandora started randomly blasting the last song listened to on Android Auto at 100% volume. This may be 5 minutes after disconnecting, up to 12 hours afterward. At one point it blasted at 4 am with nobody being anywhere near the phone for it to start playing,” one user



Someone else adds that while this is indeed an old issue in Android Auto, Google at one point resolved it, only for the same unexpected behavior to be reintroduced after the latest update.



Google says it’s already investigating the whole thing, but at this point, it’s still too early to anticipate when a fix could be released.



