Major Microsoft App Updated with Android Auto Support

After launching its very first Android device earlier this month, Microsoft is now fully committed to Google’s operating system, so the company wants to provide a fully-featured experience to its users even if they’re not running Windows. 8 photos



Microsoft has recently updated Skype with support for Android Auto, thus bringing its famous messaging app right in the car.



With over 1 billion downloads from the Google Play Store, Skype is currently one of the most popular voice calling and messaging solutions out there, and it’s available on the majority of platforms, including Windows, Linux, Mac, iPhone, and Android. And starting this week, it’s on Android Auto too.



In case you’re wondering how Skype works in the car, it comes with a feature lineup that’s very similar to the one of other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. So while you obviously can’t make any video calls, what you can do is send someone a message using a voice command via Google Assistant and be notified when a contact writes you something.



Given more and more people start working from home these days and rely on voice and video calling apps to stay in touch with colleagues, it’s pretty clear that this Skype update comes just at the right time, allowing them to always be up-to-date with what’s happening even if they’re driving.



To get Skype on Android Auto, make sure you install



