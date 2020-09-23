Android Auto Is Fantastic When It Works, Most Users Say

5 Waze 101: Using the App with Voice Commands on Android Auto and CarPlay

We’ve known for a while the Android Auto experience needs more polishing, and the recent release of Android 11 made the whole thing even worse for some people, as it introduced additional bugs breaking down essential functionality. 19 photos



When it comes to the overall performance of Android Auto, users still have mixed feelings, yet the latest versions released on the Google Play Store do seem to further refine the app’s stability overall.



“Almost perfect. My biggest issue is with maps. It would be great to have an option to have the destination address always on the screen in a corner or something,” one user says.



“Works great on Pixel 4 XL and 2019 VW,” someone else continues.



This doesn’t necessarily mean that the bugs that have recently been discovered don’t need to be fixed. Phone calls, for example, no longer work for some after installing Android 11 unless the device is unlocked, while Waze sometimes freezes occasionally on smartphones updated to the latest OS version.



But the reviews published on the Google Play Store show that not everybody gets the same experience, despite at first glance using similar hardware.



“Subaru + Pixel + Google Maps = Fantastic,” one Android Auto explains. Ironically,



At the end of the day, it's very clear that the experience with Android Auto depends on a lot of factors, and while some say it all comes down to the cable, it's actually more than that. Every little change, such as a small app bug fix, could break down an Android Auto feature, so right now, the best thing you can do is just let Google know about it and hope for Android Auto to be improved in the next update. Needless to say, Google itself is looking into all of these and has already promised fixes for the call issue on Android Auto and Waze no longer working correctly after the Android 11 update.