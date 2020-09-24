Google Maps Gets Another Update on Android, New Major Feature Announced

5 Google Maps Has a Major GPS Problem and Nobody Knows How to Fix It

Google Maps has received another update on Android and Android Auto, only that this time, the big changes seem to be targeting specifically the mobile version of the app.



Worth highlighting is that this is the very first 10.51 version, and while no changelog has been originally provided, Google itself has just announced a new feature that would be enabled for all users starting this week.



Google Maps will display a new layer option in the app that will allow users to see more information on the health issue that we’re all trying to deal with these days. More specifically, the map will display the seven-day average of new confirmed case per 100,000 people for each area that you’re exploring, and this is supposed to help each and every one of us make more informed decisions when it comes to traveling to a specific destination.



The new option is available in the layer screen in Google Maps and uses color-coding to indicate the regions with a big number of new cases.



"Color coding also helps you easily distinguish the density of new cases in an area. Trending case data is visible at the country level for all 220 countries and territories that Google Maps supports, along with state or province, county, and city-level data where available," Google explains



The information that Google Maps displays on the map is imported from various sources, including John Hopkins, the New York Times, and Wikipedia, which in turn get data from a wide variety of sources like WHO and health ministries across the world.



