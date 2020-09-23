Google Maps Starts Acting Up After Recent Samsung Galaxy S20 Update

GPS problems aren’t necessarily new on Samsung devices, and Galaxy S8 owners know this very well, as a previous update has caused quite a mess when using apps like Google Maps and Waze.
But as far as Samsung Galaxy S20 owners are concerned, glitches related to GPS have been more or less isolated until now, yet a recent update seems to make the whole thing a little bit more widespread these days.
I’m seeing more and more people complaining of a bad experience with Google Maps and Waze, and in some cases, the problems are tied to the GPS connection.
While Samsung has remained completely tight-lipped so far, users who turned to the company’s forums explain that the Google Maps just freezes after the latest software update was installed on the Galaxy S20.
“Happens on both my S20 Plus and my wife's S20, and it's incredibly frustrating. Seems to be happening more frequently lately, and it causes some awkward/dangerous situations while driving. Unacceptable for phones this expensive,” someone says on Samsung’s forums.
No workaround seems to bring things back to normal, although some users claim that rebooting their phones and then re-launching Google Maps fixes the application temporarily. This indeed appears to suggest that it’s a GPS problem, and most users claim that it’s been around for approximately one week.
“Closing all background apps including maps doesn't seem to work either. Restarting my phone works sometimes, mostly after two restarts. It's frustrating when I'm in the middle of nowhere and maps chooses to act up like this. It happened yesterday when I was in an unfamiliar area and missed a couple of turns,” someone explains.
It remains to be seen if Samsung comes up with a fix, but for the time being, if you didn’t install the latest Galaxy S20 version and Google Maps is working fine, it might be a good idea to hold back on the update until the South Koreans figure out what’s happening.
I’m seeing more and more people complaining of a bad experience with Google Maps and Waze, and in some cases, the problems are tied to the GPS connection.
While Samsung has remained completely tight-lipped so far, users who turned to the company’s forums explain that the Google Maps just freezes after the latest software update was installed on the Galaxy S20.
“Happens on both my S20 Plus and my wife's S20, and it's incredibly frustrating. Seems to be happening more frequently lately, and it causes some awkward/dangerous situations while driving. Unacceptable for phones this expensive,” someone says on Samsung’s forums.
No workaround seems to bring things back to normal, although some users claim that rebooting their phones and then re-launching Google Maps fixes the application temporarily. This indeed appears to suggest that it’s a GPS problem, and most users claim that it’s been around for approximately one week.
“Closing all background apps including maps doesn't seem to work either. Restarting my phone works sometimes, mostly after two restarts. It's frustrating when I'm in the middle of nowhere and maps chooses to act up like this. It happened yesterday when I was in an unfamiliar area and missed a couple of turns,” someone explains.
It remains to be seen if Samsung comes up with a fix, but for the time being, if you didn’t install the latest Galaxy S20 version and Google Maps is working fine, it might be a good idea to hold back on the update until the South Koreans figure out what’s happening.