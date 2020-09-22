5 New Google Maps Update for Android and Android Auto Is Out with More Fixes

3 Internet Stranger Has a Fix for Google Maps and Waze Issues on Samsung Phones

2 This Navigation App Is a Google Maps Alternative That Doesn't Use GPS

1 Google Maps Has a Major GPS Problem and Nobody Knows How to Fix It

Citymapper Navigation App Finally Available for More Users

There are many navigation apps out there, but right now, it’s pretty clear that Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze are simply the most popular choices regardless of the mobile platform. 7 photos



One of them is Citymapper, an app that many consider the best alternative to Google Maps. But as compared to Google Maps, Citymapper’s main focus isn’t necessarily on cars and driving, but on alternative means of transportation, including bikes, e-scooters, and car-sharing services.



So what Citymapper does is combine all these methods of transportation and generate a route to a specific destination that’s as fast and convenient as possible.



The main problem that Citymapper is now trying to deal with is that it needs a ton of information to provide accurate information to its users because as compared to other navigation apps, it also needs a database of transit times, subway and bus routes and stops, taxi stations, and scooter stations.



But the good news is that the parent company keeps improving the app and this week announced that Citymapper is going live in 17 new cities in the United States. These include Portland, Cleveland, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Houston, and Denver.



“We've massively increased our coverage of America by building 17 (!) new regions, tripling our number of US cities. Humans and robots worked together over many weeks. This is our biggest number of cities launched at once, ever!” the dev team working on the app



In addition, the company doesn’t want to stop here and more cities are already in the queue. What’s more, Citymapper will soon launch with support for more locations in Europe too, so a massive update is currently in the works, but an ETA isn’t yet available. On the other hand, there are also applications that don’t have the same exposure but which come with innovative features supposed to help us get around our cities faster.One of them is Citymapper, an app that many consider the best alternative to Google Maps. But as compared to Google Maps, Citymapper’s main focus isn’t necessarily on cars and driving, but on alternative means of transportation, including bikes, e-scooters, and car-sharing services.So what Citymapper does is combine all these methods of transportation and generate a route to a specific destination that’s as fast and convenient as possible.The main problem that Citymapper is now trying to deal with is that it needs a ton of information to provide accurate information to its users because as compared to other navigation apps, it also needs a database of transit times, subway and bus routes and stops, taxi stations, and scooter stations.But the good news is that the parent company keeps improving the app and this week announced that Citymapper is going live in 17 new cities in the United States. These include Portland, Cleveland, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Houston, and Denver.“We've massively increased our coverage of America by building 17 (!) new regions, tripling our number of US cities. Humans and robots worked together over many weeks. This is our biggest number of cities launched at once, ever!” the dev team working on the app announced In addition, the company doesn’t want to stop here and more cities are already in the queue. What’s more, Citymapper will soon launch with support for more locations in Europe too, so a massive update is currently in the works, but an ETA isn’t yet available.