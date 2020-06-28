Seeing Falcon Heavy Boosters Land at Night Is Like Watching Aliens Invading

5 Google Could Bring Back One of the Most Popular Android Auto Features

4 Google Updates Google Maps for Android and Android Auto with a New Feature

3 The Latest Android Auto Update Seems to Break Down Music Players

1 Google Says Android Auto Users Can Help Fix a Critical Issue

More on this:

Really Strange Android Auto Bug Increases Music Volume to Max After Phone Call

If you’re using Android Auto on a regular basis, there’s a chance that you already came across occasional bugs that break down apps or certain features like voice commands. 5 photos



What’s very important to know is that the issue doesn’t seem very widespread at this point, and I’m seeing only isolated reports about this unexpected audio level adjustment in Android Auto.



On the other hand, I also encountered something similar, only that the issue somehow got fixed on its own, so it only occurred on my device once.



One user on Google’s forums claims that the whole thing happens after ending a phone call, with Android Auto then resuming music at the volume level of the call. And that’s not all. Quickly adjusting the volume level isn’t possible, as sometimes Android Auto needs more than a couple of seconds to change the media volume.



“When I am listening to radio or Spotify and get a call, after I hang up on call the previous radio or Spotify will start playing at the volume level of phone call normally over 40! And am unable to turn down as it takes 30 sec for android auto to catch up and change back to music volume,” someone says in the linked discussion thread on Google’s



In my case, the issue happened with Deezer, a music streaming app that’s similar to Spotify, so I’m guessing this isn’t an app-specific problem but something related to Android Auto. After I managed to lower the media volume in the car, things got back to normal, and the bug never occurred again. However, some of the affected users claim the whole thing keeps coming back after each phone call.



At this point, no workaround is known to exist, so if you’re hitting this problem, your only option is to try the generic fixes that include clearing the cache and data of Android Auto or app reinstallation. But the issue that we’re talking about today is something that you probably never imagined happening: Android Auto increases the audio volume to the maximum level after a phone call is ended.What’s very important to know is that the issue doesn’t seem very widespread at this point, and I’m seeing only isolated reports about this unexpected audio level adjustment in Android Auto.On the other hand, I also encountered something similar, only that the issue somehow got fixed on its own, so it only occurred on my device once.One user on Google’s forums claims that the whole thing happens after ending a phone call, with Android Auto then resuming music at the volume level of the call. And that’s not all. Quickly adjusting the volume level isn’t possible, as sometimes Android Auto needs more than a couple of seconds to change the media volume.“When I am listening to radio or Spotify and get a call, after I hang up on call the previous radio or Spotify will start playing at the volume level of phone call normally over 40! And am unable to turn down as it takes 30 sec for android auto to catch up and change back to music volume,” someone says in the linked discussion thread on Google’s forums In my case, the issue happened with Deezer, a music streaming app that’s similar to Spotify, so I’m guessing this isn’t an app-specific problem but something related to Android Auto. After I managed to lower the media volume in the car, things got back to normal, and the bug never occurred again. However, some of the affected users claim the whole thing keeps coming back after each phone call.At this point, no workaround is known to exist, so if you’re hitting this problem, your only option is to try the generic fixes that include clearing the cache and data of Android Auto or app reinstallation.