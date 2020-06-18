Google Updates Google Maps for Android and Android Auto with a New Feature

Google has released new versions of Google Maps for Android, and despite the company not sharing a changelog to let us know what’s been improved in these builds, there’s at least one new feature that’s coming to users.
More specifically, Google is adding YouTube Music integration in Google Maps, so beginning with the latest version, you can easily control any music that you’re playing in this app without leaving Maps.
Google Maps has been offering music player integration for quite some time, and the addition of YouTube Music is something that totally makes sense. And it’s because Google itself is giving up on Google Play Music and moving users to YouTube Music, so today’s update for Google Maps makes this transition a little bit smoother for everyone.
If you want to configure YouTube Music as the default media app in Google Maps, just head over to settings and you should find a dedicated option for this.
As for what version brings this change, it’s one of the latest updates for Google Maps, as the search giant has been hard at work on refining the app lately.
Google rolled out no less than four different updates for the stable version of Google Maps on Android in June alone, as well as two new beta builds.
It all started with Google Maps version 10.41.4 on June 1, followed by version 10.41.5 three days later. Google Maps version 10.43.2 landed on June 9, while the most recent update is version 10.43.3 and is dated June 17. As for the beta builds, the first June testing build received the go-ahead on June 4 as 10.43.1, while the second one was published yesterday as 10.44.0.
Of course, keep in mind that installing beta builds of Google Maps isn’t recommended unless you’re okay with the risk of occasional bugs and issues, so otherwise, just stick with the stable build for a smoother experience.
