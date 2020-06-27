Google Says Android Auto Users Can Help Fix a Critical Issue

Your Very Own Tiki Island is Equipped With a Fresh-Water Volcano

A weird bug in Android Auto causes the app to no longer work when a Google Pixel 3a is connected to a supported head unit. 5 photos



But as it turns out, not even Google can tell what’s going wrong and why Google Pixel 3a can’t launch Android Auto when the device is connected to a car. So the next step for the company is to ask for feedback from those encountering the problem, and now Google says that it’s reaching out to some users for more information in this regard.



“Thanks for the additional information and reports. Unfortunately, we were not able to reproduce the issue. Your bug reports will be helpful for further investigation, we'll send you an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email,” a member of the Android Auto team explains on Google’s



Some Google Pixel 3a owners claim they are prompted to update Android Auto when connecting the device to the car. But updating doesn’t work either, as the process fails with an error pointing to a compatibility problem with the device.



“This app isn’t compatible with your device anymore. Contact the developers for more info,” the error showing up on the phone’s screen reads.



Of course, this is quite an unexpected error message, especially because both the Pixel 3a and Android Auto are products developed by Google. And obviously, many expect Android Auto to run just flawlessly on the Google Pixel, especially as the experience overall should just be the best on a first-party device.



