Virgin Galactic to Help NASA Send Civilian Space Travelers to the ISS

5 Google Releases Android Auto Update with Major Changes Under the Hood

4 Google Could Bring Back One of the Most Popular Android Auto Features

3 Google Updates Google Maps for Android and Android Auto with a New Feature

2 The Latest Android Auto Update Seems to Break Down Music Players

1 Google Secretly Working on Several New Google Maps Features

More on this:

Google Releases Highly-Anticipated Update to Fix a Key Android Auto Feature

Google has recently released new updates for the Google app on Android, and the highlight in these versions is actually a fix that is aimed at Android Auto. 5 photos



In other words, users who’ve been struggling with Google Assistant in Android Auto lately just needed an update for the Google app to bring things back to normal.



And according to Google, this highly-anticipated update is now available for the Google app, restoring Google Assistant in Android Auto.



The bug breaking down the Assistant and causing an “Internet connection isn’t strong enough at the moment” error has a long history on Android Auto.



The issue first showed up in early 2020 and after several months of investigation, Google came up with a fix to resolve the whole thing. Shortly after the fix was released, however, Google rolled out another



Now Google says everything is back (again) to normal and the Google Assistant should once again work properly.



“The Google Assistant team released a fix to resolve the ‘Internet connection is not stable’ issue. Please update your Google app to the latest version. Let us know your feedback,” a member of the Android Auto team explained on Google’s



No specifics have been offered as to what version fixes this error, so installing the most recent update is probably the best way to go. Right now, the latest Google app version is 11.14.8, and if it doesn’t show up in the Google Play Store for you, just head over to this link to More specifically, the Google app is the one that powers the Google Assistant on Android and Android Auto, so any issue that is experienced with the digital assistant requires an update for this app.In other words, users who’ve been struggling with Google Assistant in Android Auto lately just needed an update for the Google app to bring things back to normal.And according to Google, this highly-anticipated update is now available for the Google app, restoring Google Assistant in Android Auto.The bug breaking down the Assistant and causing an “Internet connection isn’t strong enough at the moment” error has a long history on Android Auto.The issue first showed up in early 2020 and after several months of investigation, Google came up with a fix to resolve the whole thing. Shortly after the fix was released, however, Google rolled out another Google app update that broke down the Assistant once again, bringing back the infamous error that so many people came across in Android Auto.Now Google says everything is back (again) to normal and the Google Assistant should once again work properly.“The Google Assistant team released a fix to resolve the ‘Internet connection is not stable’ issue. Please update your Google app to the latest version. Let us know your feedback,” a member of the Android Auto team explained on Google’s forums No specifics have been offered as to what version fixes this error, so installing the most recent update is probably the best way to go. Right now, the latest Google app version is 11.14.8, and if it doesn’t show up in the Google Play Store for you, just head over to this link to download the stand-alone APK installer and update the app manually.