Android Auto Loses Incoming Calls Ringtone All of a Sudden

There are a lot of things that need to be fixed in Android Auto, and one of the most recent concerns the way the app handles incoming calls.



Google is expected to release a new Android Auto update in approximately one week, but at the moment, it’s pretty difficult to anticipate if a fix for this is supposed to be included or not. Given the glitch has been acknowledged only recently, there are only small chances to see the next update addressing it. More specifically, some users who turned to Google’s forums reveal that Android Auto no longer rings for incoming calls, so unless they look at the screen, there’s no way to know somebody’s calling them.At this point, OPPO Android phones seem to be the ones most often affected by this problem, even when the latest version of Android Auto is installed.It’s believed a previous release of the app introduced this glitch, but right now, it’s still not clear how exactly users seeing it can actually fix the whole thing without a patch from Google.The good news is that the Android Auto team is already looking into these reports, although worth emphasizing is that this isn’t by any means a guarantee that a fix is on its way. It could take months until the problem is addressed, so you’d better not hold your breath for this to happen anytime soon.“Thanks for reporting this issue. We've forwarded your issue to the rest of the team. We'll reach out to you if we need more information,” a member of the Android Auto team says on the forums This isn’t the first OPPO-specific problem that is reported with Android Auto. Earlier this year, owners of Android phones manufactured by the Chinese company complained that running Android Auto with a locked device was no longer possible , and the only way to bring things back to normal was to keep the screen active all the time.Google is expected to release a new Android Auto update in approximately one week, but at the moment, it’s pretty difficult to anticipate if a fix for this is supposed to be included or not. Given the glitch has been acknowledged only recently, there are only small chances to see the next update addressing it.