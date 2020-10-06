This 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Took 30 Years to Restore, Shines Like a Diamond

After Waze, Phone Calls, and Google Maps, Spotify Now Broken on Android Auto Too

Google has already promised fixes for all of these, and a Waze patch is already live, but as far as the Spotify problems are concerned, it’s not yet clear who is the culprit and needs to provide a workaround. For now, however, there’s not much these users can do to bring Spotify back to full working condition. And it’s mostly because Spotify is prone to the same bugs as all the other apps running on Android Auto, and a bunch of users who tried to listen to music after the latest update certainly know this best.More specifically, we told you yesterday that Spotify fails to load in some cars , and the error that is displayed on the screen only points to the obvious, without any information on how to deal with the whole thing.But now users are complaining that the problem is getting worse and Spotify is actually starting to play music when it should wait for voice input via Google Assistant, or begins the playback when users are watching a video on YouTube.Several users are discussing this weird behavior on reddit , pointing out that sometimes force stopping Spotify on the Android device brings things back to normal. But other than that, there’s no major fix for everybody, so if you’re also coming across issues with this app, it’s all up to you to figure out how to restore Spotify.The experience on Android Auto has been quite a struggle lately, especially after updating phones to Android 11. More specifically, users have come across plenty of issues, some of them breaking down apps like Waze and Google Maps.At the same time, some of those who installed Android 11 found out that making phone calls no longer worked correctly unless they unlocked their mobile devices.Google has already promised fixes for all of these, and a Waze patch is already live, but as far as the Spotify problems are concerned, it’s not yet clear who is the culprit and needs to provide a workaround. For now, however, there’s not much these users can do to bring Spotify back to full working condition.