This 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Took 30 Years to Restore, Shines Like a Diamond

As far as the price is concerned, this is something that only the bidders participating in the auction can decide. There are three days until the auction comes to an end, and the highest bid right now is $11,100, so the car could end up rather expensive, which isn’t necessarily surprising given its condition. And the most obvious change on the 1971 model was the addition of single-unit headlights, but these came alongside other redesigned parts, including a new grille and bumper, as well as dual-round integral taillights.This refreshed design can be closely inspected on this restored Chevelle , which is now auctioned off on eBay by the folks over at Classic Auto Mall.The restoration project, they say, took no less than 30 years, but judging from the photos that we have here, it was totally worth it, as the car looks like a brand-new model that’s only now leaving the factory.There’s clearly no rust on this Chevelle, and it comes with new OEM bumpers, 15-inch Outlaw heels, and a red finish that has absolutely no scratch.The impeccable restoration continued inside, but this time the car has also been gifted with a series of add-ons, including an AM/FM/Cassette, a NOS controller, dual aftermarket gauges, and a large tachometer that’s installed on the steering column. The only thing that needs to be fixed inside is the air conditioning system, which doesn’t seem to work according to the listing.As for the engine that’s powering this beautifully restored Chevelle, it’s a 355ci (5.8-liter) Chevrolet V8 paired to an automatic transmission. Everything is obviously working just properly, so if you end up winning the auction, you can just drive the car back home on its own wheels.According to the information posted on eBay , the odometer indicates 104,000 miles (167,371 km).As far as the price is concerned, this is something that only the bidders participating in the auction can decide. There are three days until the auction comes to an end, and the highest bid right now is $11,100, so the car could end up rather expensive, which isn’t necessarily surprising given its condition.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.