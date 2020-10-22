Spotify Brings a Touch of Classic Radio to Your Car with a New Morning Show

5 Spotify is Working on Major Update for the Car Music Listening Experience

Spotify has just announced the debut of a new morning show called The Get Up, whose purpose is to provide users with a taste of classic radio as they drive to work. 1 photo



The weekday morning show will include the latest in pop culture, news, entertainment, and music, and between segments, the service will stream music that is personalized for each user. There will be three hosts for the show, namely journalist Speedy Morman (formerly of Complex), YouTube creator Kat Lazo and Spotify’s Xaiver ‘X’ Jernigan.



The new morning show will be available on all platforms where



“I’m also hyped about the fact that our show incorporates the latest tech that brings together our conversations with your personalized music—curated for each listener of The Get Up by the top music editors in the world. I know because I’ve worked side by side with them for the last four years. The Get Up is the best of both worlds: a fun and interesting convo that informs plus great music based on what you already listen to!” X Jernigan said.



Spotify is currently one of the leading music streaming services, and the debut of the new feature seems to be specifically aimed at drivers who want to listen to fresh content on their way to work. The new show is available every day, Monday through Friday, at 7 AM Eastern Time. The content is currently available only for subscribers in the United States.



You can listen to the first The Get Up morning show (dated October 22) using the playlist embedded below.

